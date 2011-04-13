Trick of the week: Blind heel
By Ben Welch
Part 7 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. You need eyes in the back of your head for the blind heel
On paper the blind heel trick sounds impossible: Propel the ball over your head so it drops perfectly onto your heel.
In the absence of vision, you have to sense the ball's trajectory, timing your connection to perfection.
An added complication - you have to get enough power on the touch to loop it back over your head, with your feet ready to resume the juggle.
Watch world champion freestyler John Farnworth demonstrate the trick with ease, explaining the intricacies of the move along the way….
John Farnworth is attempting to freestyle the London Marathon for Kick4Life.
Also see:
Cross toe bounce
Upper body 360
Hamstring catch
Neck catch
Heel juggle
Seven touch juggle
Sole juggle
Toe balance and juggle
Sitting cross catch
Around the world
Foot balance
Outside bounce
Crossover
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.