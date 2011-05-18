Trick of the week: Heel juggle
By Ben Welch
Part 10 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. For your viewing pleasure, the heel juggle.
There's nothing spectacular about a straightforward back-heel. Players of varying ability can execute this simple, yet classic expression of joga bonito.
But taking it to the next level and juggling the ball with your heel sorts the freestylers from the 'ave it' merchants.
Who better to teach you this trick than the man who holds the world record for completed heel juggles in one minute? (133 to be exact).
Step forward record breaker John Farnworth. Click the play button and let this master illusionist take you through the move, step by step.
For more on the art of freestyle with John Farnworth visit www.johnfarnworth.com
