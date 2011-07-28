Trick of the week: Neck catch
By Ben Welch
Part 11 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. Time to use your neck like a baseball glove...
Come on, admit it, you've tried this trick over the local park. You found a quiet corner, threw the ball up in the air, bent over like a pensioner and prayed for it to land on your neck… And stay there.
However, things didn't quite go to plan did they? Instead of slotting into the crevice of your head and back, the ball bounced off your spine, knocking you face first into a pile of dog mess. Embarrassing. To make matters worse your 11-year-old sister can do it without breaking sweat.
FourFourTwo Performance and world champion freestyler John Farnworth are here to save your blushes.
Lucky for you Farnworth can juggle the ball better with his neck than most can with their feet, and in this video he explains the knack of getting this trick right without falling flat on your face.
For more on the art of freestyle with John Farnworth visit www.johnfarnworth.com
Also see:
Cross toe bounce
Upper body 360
Heel juggle
Hamstring catch
Seven touch juggle
Sole Juggle
Blind heel
Toe balance and juggle
Sitting cross catch
Around the world
Foot balance
Outside bounce
Crossover
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.