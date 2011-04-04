Trick of the week: Sitting cross catch
By Ben Welch
Part 5 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. Pull up a pew, you might want to sit down for this one
It's hard enough performing a trick standing up, let alone sitting down, but that's exactly what the king of freestyle, John Farnworth, does in this video.
Nestling on his backside, Farnworth manages to suspend the ball in the air, before completing a quicksilver jig and catch.
Watch this tutorial and let Farnworth take you through the secrets to executing this trick so you can impress your friends over the park.
John Farnworth is attempting to freestyle the London Marathon for Kick4Life.
