Arsenal are ‘used to choking’ claims Oasis star after Manchester City cup final win

Oasis star Noel Gallagher says Arsenal are 'used to choking' following their Carabao Cup defeat.

A brace from Nico O'Reilly secured a first trophy of the season for Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's side still chasing down the Gunners for the Premier League title.

Gallagher, who is fresh off the back of his band's mega worldwide tour, claims Mikel Arteta's side have always had a weak underbelly, using Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium as evidence of that.

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Noel Gallagher pokes fun at Arsenal following Man City's cup win

Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher has poked fun at the Gunners (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gallagher told talkSPORT Drive on Monday: "That game for Arsenal was enormous, they must have spoken about it in the week saying: 'If we win this trophy, it's the first for this team'.

"But now they've given everyone in the country the chance to call them chokers and bottlers again. And when it comes down to it, in a few weeks' time, when there's a game they have to win, then they're used to choking, so we'll see."

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City are currently nine points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with eight games to play, and they also have a game in hand over the Gunners.

Gallagher added how Arteta's side may now start to wobble after losing a game of that magnitude, with his squad yet to win a trophy during his tenure.

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"Even in the Champions League, it doesn't bode well...

"Let's just say City and Arsenal get to the FA Cup final, they're lining up again and looking across the halfway line thinking... they don't seem to be the type of team to take it by the scruff of the neck in a one-off game.

"I don't think Arsenal can be caught, but they've been shot in the thigh," he added. "We'll see what they're made of. City have to win every game now this season... it might be too much, but it bodes well for next season."

Arsenal have now lost four successive League Cup finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Gallagher's is trying an old Sir Alex Ferguson mind games tactic knowing that his beloved Cityzens are on the back foot in the league.

His acknowledgement that the Manchester club must win almost every game between now and the end of the season contradicts his claim that Arsenal are 'chokers' and suggests he believes the Gunners will lift the Premier League trophy.

He will, of course, be hopeful of a different outcome which is perhaps why he's using his platform to unsettle the North Londoners.