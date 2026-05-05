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How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid for FREE: Live stream details and TV Info for finely poised Champions League second leg

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Arsenal picked up a draw at the Metropolitano and a win at home puts them in the Champions League final

Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal which was later ruled out for offside during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham at Emirates Stadium on May 02, 2026 in London, England.
Arsenal will be boosted by the return of Riccardo Calafiori (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
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