Noa Lang offers brilliant response to horror Liverpool thumb injury

Noa Lang has offered a brilliant response after his freak injury for Galatasaray recently.

The Netherlands international almost lost his right thumb after slicing it on an advertising board at Anfield during his side's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Lang is now away on international duty with his country, having been selected by Ronald Koeman for Holland's upcoming friendlies with Norway and Ecuador.

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Noa Lang provides brilliant joke after freak Liverpool injury

Noa Lang was well involved until his injury against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't until the 76th minute that Lang collided with an advertisement hoarding on Merseyside, in what first seemed an ordinary coming together.

But as the forward tried to hold onto the boards to keep his balance, the Dutch star caught his finger on a sharp piece of metal, which required several stitches at nearby Whiston Hospital in Liverpool.

A post shared by Noa Noëll Lang (@noano) A photo posted by on

“I still have my thumb, it’s still attached, and according to the doctor, it’s going to survive,” he told Dutch media.

“My thumb got caught on a very sharp fence behind the advertising board. There was a very deep cut in it. That was no fun. Nor was seeing that on your own thumb.”

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“I was well taken care of, the operations went well too, but I am still suffering from it.

"It’s also not convenient for very normal things: I’m right-handed, so that’s not ideal in the toilet.

“No, playing PlayStation isn’t really possible either, but luckily you play football with your feet. Besides, I get good help with everything. Hopefully I can play against Ecuador on Tuesday. But we are not going to take any risks: the World Cup is more important later on.”

UEFA officials could be seen assessing the point of contact at Anfield where Lang suffered the injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

“UEFA has reviewed the circumstances leading to the unfortunate accident suffered by Galatasaray SK player Noa Lang and will be reviewing the pitch-side set-up, including LED boards at all upcoming matches to identify any potential comparable risks and ask clubs to take appropriate measures if necessary," a statement from UEFA read following the incident.

"We wish Noa Lang a full and swift recovery.”

All's well that ends well - a big thumbs up from FourFourTwo.