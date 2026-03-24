Shots fired by ex-Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold after England squad snub

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have fired a shot at England boss Thomas Tuchel.

The ex-Liverpool star was left out of the Three Lions' 35-man squad for their upcoming friendly games with Uruguay and Japan, as preparations continue to ramp up ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has recently returned to feature under new boss Alvaro Arbeloa, providing a key assist in Real's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold fires back at England boss Thomas Tuchel

England boss Thomas Tuchel (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a difficult first season at the Bernabeu for Trent, who, to this point, has started just eight LaLiga games.

Xabi Alonso's departure and injury issues have all played their part, with it being unknown whether Tuchel is considering snubbing the former Liverpool man altogether ahead of the World Cup.

A message to Thomas Tuchel? 👀 Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was left out of the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, assisted a goal in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Atletico. pic.twitter.com/4cMMTIBhMlMarch 23, 2026

Taking to Instagram after Madrid's 3-2 win over Atletico, the 27-year-old wrote: "Madrid and nothing else".

It's a phrase often used by Madridistas in support of their team but some have hinted that his latest social media action could be a dig at his omission from Tuchel's latest, expanded England camp.

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Jarrell Quansah, Djed Spence and Tino Livramento have all been called up ahead of Alexander-Arnold, perhaps hinting that playing in England may give you a better chance of making the Three Lions squad.

"A slightly different profile," Tuchel said when asked by BBC Sport about what the other players bring, over the Real Madrid man.

"It's not what Trent cannot offer us. I know very well what Trent can offer. I suffered when he played against my teams with Liverpool. I know very well about his strengths and what he can give."

Thomas Tuchel explains Trent Alexander-Arnold omission as 35-man England squad announced - YouTube Watch On

In FourFourTwo's view, we find it hard to believe that Alexander-Arnold will be left out of England's squad entirely come the summer, but whether he is guaranteed a place in the starting XI is the bigger picture.

Livramento and Reece James are probably both more suited to England's current defensive structure and it will be a hard choice for Tuchel to decide which one starts in England's first group game on June 17 against Croatia.

That said, failing to make a inflated, 35-man squad as well as missing out to Ben White who has been recalled as a late replacement due to injuries, suggests Alexander-Arnold might be given the summer off.