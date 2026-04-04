'I think Tottenham Hotspur's hierarchy has made the right appointment for a change' Clinton Morrison writes in his Top, Top Column for FourFourTwo

I’ll start with the news concerning Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment at Tottenham. I was a bit surprised by the timing of the appointment, as I thought he’d have wanted it in the summer.



But I think it’s a good call, as they need a manager with Premier League experience. The fact there is no relegation clause is interesting, but I’m sure he could leave quite easily if Tottenham did go down.



Clinton was speaking on behalf of Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers.

Clinton Morrison: 'Spurs have made the right appointment for a change'

Clinton Morrison played for Tottenham Hotspur as a youth player, leaving the club at 16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He believes that he’s good enough to keep Tottenham in the Premier League, but it will be very difficult with some massive matches ahead. I think the club’s hierarchy has made the right appointment for a change, which certainly hasn’t been the case recently.

A lot has also been made about him signing a five-year deal, but in this day and age, you can sign as long a contract as you want. When it's your time to leave, or the club wants to get rid of you, it doesn’t really hold much value.