Quiz! Can you name these 20 stadiums?
20 pictures of grounds to flash up – can you guess the venue, though?
Football quiz time – and today it's all about stadiums.
That's because we want to test your knowledge when it comes to the greatest grounds in the world. We've got 20 of them to show you from around the globe – we just want the name.
Do you have a list of stadiums that you want to tick off? Perhaps you're trying to conquer the 92.
The chances are, some of these ones will be on your list. We've found some of the greatest grounds in football and put them onto this quiz.
But it's not entirely obvious which grounds they are. That's for you to tell us. 20 stadiums at the ready – when you're done, why not send to a mate?
No time limit for this one, 20 grounds to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
