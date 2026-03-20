Quickfire Quiz 80: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Welcome to the 80th edition of our weekday football extravaganza.

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Ready to trade the tactical board for the trivia grid? We’ve raided the archives to bring you a selection of challenges that span the globe, courtesy of Kwizly, from the coastal cities of the Africa Cup of Nations to the dugout intricacies of the WSL. Whether you're a historian of the English game or a specialist in Spanish cup shocks, we have a challenge designed to push your knowledge to its limits.

We’ll start with a tour of the trophy cabinets. Can you name every English champion, FA Cup winner, and League Cup winner in the history of the game? It’s an exhaustive roll call of domestic glory. Once you’ve conquered the home of football, shift your focus to the continent and try to name every Copa del Rey finalist since 2000, recalling the Spanish giants and the inspired underdogs who fought for the King's Cup.

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Next, we look at the international stage and the nations still waiting for their big break. Try to name the 30 most populous countries in the world that have never played at the World Cup. It is a fascinating test of geography and sporting history that will have you second-guessing the global map. For a more successful international theme, see if you can name every nation to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, tracing the powerhouses of African football through the decades.

For those who follow the London rivalry, we have a specific test of loyalty. Can you tell us whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both, or neither? For a broader look at the women's game, we want to see if you can name every WSL team's manager, captain, and stadium: then, if you consider yourself a true scholar of the game's greatest individuals, try to name all 52 of the UEFA Jubilee Awards' Golden Players.

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Finally, for something a little bit different, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44, featuring clues on fast goals, first goals, and country codes. Can you guess the answers to our teasers and fill the grid quicker than your mates can?

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