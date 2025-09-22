Arsenal rocked by major injury blow as Noni Madueke set for spell on the sidelines
Arsenal winger Noni Madueke could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines
Arsenal's Premier League title hopes have received a blow following Noni Madueke's half-time substitution against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.
The Gunners salvaged a point late on against Pep Guardiola's side but were forced into a change at the break, swapping Madueke for Bukayo Saka, who was initially a doubt for the game.
Madueke joined Mikel Arteta's side from London rivals Chelsea during the summer transfer window and has made a positive start to life at the Emirates' Stadium.
Arsenal winger Noni Madueke in major injury scare
While the England international did not get on the scoresheet, his performance for Arsenal in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was especially impressive. Madueke's display whilst on international duty also offered Arsenal fans reason to be encouraged for the season ahead.
However, FourFourTwo understands the attacker could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines after a scan on the player's injury.
It is rumoured Madueke's issue is a knee problem, which could see him miss a number of months.
Madueke's injury is likely to give teenager Max Dowman more of an opportunity during what promises to be his breakout season, although, that is scant consolation for Arteta who will miss his new £50 million signing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"He had an issue very early in the match and he wasn't well enough to continue,” Arteta said of Madueke's condition after the 1-1 draw with City.
The 23-year-old is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.