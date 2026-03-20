The Spain World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and it's their best change strip EVER

The Spain World Cup 2026 away kit is here – and we believe it's about to be an instant hit.

Kits for the World Cup are being realised thick and fast, with Spain one of the favourites for the tournament and they are already showing off their superb style in two new releases.

This away kit takes a minimal tone of off-white with a darker red, something which is entirely different to their almost illuminous number they sported during their Euro 2024 success in Germany.

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The Spain World Cup 2026 away kit is 'bloke core' personified

Adidas Spain World Cup 2026 away kit La Roja are being heavily tipped for yet another summer of success in 2026 and this jersey is really set to stand out. While the home kit tweaks the template a little, the away is pure ‘eritage. Read more Read less ▼

Spain's shirts have been hit and miss since the World Cup trophy first went through customs in Madrid, back in 2010.

There was the hilariously-sized V-neck of 2013, the geometric nonsense of 2016 and the mish-mash pastels of 2024 that have all been more miss than hit – but luckily, the new top is just about the best away shirt they've had in a generation.

Spain World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

This Adidas release is going to fit right in with the ever-growing 'bloke core' trend, as we all know how popular anything 'off-white' is these days.

The jersey appears in an off-white or cream tone, contrasted with deep maroon and gold accents and Lamine Yamal and co. are going to really revel in this style design for the 2026 World Cup.

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The classic Adidas Trefoil logo appears on the chest, alongside Spain’s national crest, with a lovely base emboss across the top. It feels very Arsenal third shirt…

“An intricate all-over pyrite colour pattern, inspired by the drawings and graphics found in classic books and manuscripts, punctuates an off-white base that reflects the colour of a page,” Adidas says. Tenuous, sure, but we're not bothered.

On top of that, “ESPAÑA” is etched onto the back of the neck, with the distinctive letter Ñ celebrating the Spanish language and its heritage.

Image 1 of 5 Spain World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Spain World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Spain World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Spain World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Spain World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this one could be a shirt that yields success on the pitch, as well as it does off it, with plenty of football trend setters now doubt jumping to purchase this one.

Adidas have really hit the nail on the head with this one, we feel, bringing off-white to the forefront for a stylish design – and given that the home shirt is a lot more traditional and bullish, this sleek effort will complement the red strip nicely.

But what do you think? Stonking or honking? Snazzy or too jazzy? Leave your thoughts in the comments below…