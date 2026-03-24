The France World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and it’s green!?

Nike's France World Cup 2026 away kit has raised eyebrows for its unconventional colour.

With tournament kits dropping this month, there's a chance to see what the favourites will be wearing at World Cup 2026.

The new France change strip might just be one of the most noteworthy at the competition, too, with a never-seen-before look…

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The France World Cup 2026 away kit is a tribute to a gift to the United States

Nike France World Cup 2026 away shirt With a thick white collar and patterned base, Nike have delivered something that feels both classic and modern for the French this time around: c'est tres bien.

France’s away shirts have been white since their red strip at the European Championship in 2008, so this move comes somewhat as a surprise.

The minty green used as the shirt’s primary colour is part of the igloo/monarch colour scheme – Nike's words – used in the design, which creates a refreshing look.

Nike France World Cup 2026 kits (Image credit: Nike / France)

Subtle pinstripes run the length of the torso, much like their away kit in 2024, but this time keeping them only in whitewash, as opposed to the gradient tricolour two years ago.

Extended French tricolours on the sleeves are a nice detail that retains the primary identity of the shirt, while the Nike swoosh and French federation cockerel are bronzed, similarly to the home shirt.

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They are also patterns to mimic the grooves found in sculpted copper, which creates an impressive metallic effect similar to a real statue.

However, the collar is much more understated, as it keeps the plain green and adds only a small downward notch towards the centre of the shirt.

Just like the home shirt, the chief inspiration comes from the Statue of Liberty, as the green oxidised copper is the colour palette base.

Image 1 of 5 Nike France World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Nike / France) Nike France World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Nike / France) Nike France World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Nike / France) Nike France World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Nike / France) Nike France World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Nike / France)

France gifted the Statue of Liberty to the USA in 1886, and with the World Cup returning to North America, its historic nod seems appropriate.

With this top breaking from tradition, however, it may well divide a nation who aren't used to seeing their side wearing anything that isn't blue or white.

What do you think, though? Let us know below…