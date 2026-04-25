How to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere
Features
By James Roberts published
Your guide to watching every Wrexham game this season
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If you’re a big Wrexham fan — or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Red Dragons game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.
Wrexham: Next Fixture
- Fixture: Coventry vs Wrexham
- Date: Sunday April 26
- Kick-off: 12pm BST / 7am ET
- Streaming: ITVX (UK, FREE) / Paramount+ (US)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
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