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How to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere

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Your guide to watching every Wrexham game this season

Sam Smith celebrates with Wrexham teammates
How to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere (Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you’re a big Wrexham fan — or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Red Dragons game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.

Wrexham: Next Fixture

  • Fixture: Coventry vs Wrexham
  • Date: Sunday April 26
  • Kick-off: 12pm BST / 7am ET
  • Streaming: ITVX (UK, FREE) / Paramount+ (US)
  • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN