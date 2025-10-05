Uruguay World Cup 2026 squad: Marcelo Bielsa's full team for October's friendlies
Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay World Cup 2026 squad is becoming clearer, as Darwin Nunez and co. will play a set of friendlies in Malaysia in October
The Uruguay World Cup 2026 squad is coming together.
Marcelo Bielsa's side will get a flavour for a potential World Cup 2026 opponent in October as they take on debutants Uzbekistan as well as the Dominican Republic in Malaysia.
La Celeste were one of four teams from CONEMBOL to qualify with 28 points and will appear at the World Cup for the 14th time when they travel to Canada, Mexico and the United States.
This is a transitional time for the two-time world champions – four if you count the Olympic Games (which Uruguay do, with the four stars on their shirt) – who will be without major stars of yesteryear.
Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez have led the Uruguayans for years but it looks as if neither striker will be in North America next summer.
Instead, it's up to Darwin Nunez, now playing in Saudi Arabia.
Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to record his best finish at a World Cup as manager, when he reached the round of 16 with Chile in 2010.
Squad
Uruguay World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection
- GK: Sergio Rochet (Internacional)
- GK: Franco Israel (Torino)
- GK: Santiago Mele (Monterrey)
- DF: Santiago Bueno (Wolves)
- DF: Sebastian Caceres (Club America)
- DF: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)
- DF: Jose Luis Rodriguz (Vasco de Gama)
- DF: Kevin Amaro (Liverpool Motevideo)
- DF: Matias Vina (Flamengo)
- DF: Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras)
- DF: Mathias Olivera (Napoli)
- DF: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)
- MF: Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United)
- MF: Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham)
- MF: Nahitan Nandez (Al-Qadsiah)
- MF: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
- MF: Juan Manuel Sanabria (Palmeiras)
- MF: Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga)
- MF: Girgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo)
- FW: Rodrigo Aguirre (America)
- FW: Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal)
- FW: Brian Rodriguez (Club America)
- FW: Ignacio Laquintana (Red Bull Bragantino)
- FW: Federico Vinas (real Oviedo)
- FW: Cristian Oliver (Gremio)
- FW: Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos)
Fixtures and results
October 13: Uzbekistan vs Uruguay, Hang Jebat Stadium, Malacca, Malaysia
October 10: Uruguay vs Dominican Republic, Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
September 9: Chile 0-0 Uruguay, Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, Chile
September 4: Uruguay 3-0 Peru, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay
June 10: Uruguay 2-0 Venezuela, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay
June 5: Paraguay 2-0 Uruguay, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion
March 25: Bolivia 0-0 Uruguay, El Alto Municipal Stadium, El Ato, Bolivia
March 21: Uruguay 0-1 Argentina, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay
Manager
Who is the Uruguay manger?
Marcelo Bielsa is one of football's most influential coaches. He's ranked at no.77 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever and has had stints across different South American nations, as well as Leeds, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille.
He popularised a 3-3-3-1 formation that relied on high pressing, quick passing play and worked to great effect. Pep Guardiola called him the "best manager in the world" in 2012.
In World Cup qualifying he ended winless streaks against Brazil and Argentina, quickly establishing his philosophies on his Uruguayan squad.
Star player
Who is Uruguay's star player?
Federico Valverde has won everything there is to win at club level, He is now the vice-captain of Real Madrid, stepping in when Dani Carvajal is not available.
Ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now, one of his biggest strengths is his versatility. he often plays at right-back for Real Madrid and his relentless engine makes him a managers dream.
For Uruguay to end an almost 100-year spell without a World Cup, he will need to be at the top of his game.
Predicted XI
Formation 4-3-3
GK: Santiago Mele
RB: Nahitan Nandez
CB: Sebastian Cacerese
CB: Ronald Araujo
LB: Matias Vina
DM: Mauel Ugarte
CM: Federico Valverde
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur
RW: Brian Rodriguez
LW: Cristian Olivera
ST: Darwin Nunez
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
