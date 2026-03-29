Igor Tudor leaves post as Tottenham boss amid Premier League relegation fears

Tottenham boss Igor Tudor has left the club, it has been announced.

The Croatian won just one game of his seven in charge at the helm and leaves Spurs dangling precariously above the Premier League's relegation places by just a point.

Roberto De Zerbi, Adi Hutter and Harry Redknapp have now all emerged as earlier front-runners for the job, as the Lilywhites seek yet another new appointment in the dugout.

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Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham after just SEVEN games in charge

It's been a disastrous tenure in North London for Igor Tudor (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

His appointment was met with mixed feelings following Thomas Frank's departure, especially given that he had never managed in England, let alone the Premier League, previously.

Tudor leaves after winning just one game of his seven, against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and off the back of an embarrassing 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Following the defeat to Forest it was announced that Tudor's father, Mario, also recently passed away, and Tudor did not complete any post-match duties following the defeat against Forest.

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In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur said: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

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"Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

"We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

"An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course."

Roberto De Zerbi has previous Premier League experience with Brighton and Hove Albion (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Zerbi has emerged as the early favourite with the bookmakers to take over, and the Italian enjoyed a solid spell with