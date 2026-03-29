Igor Tudor leaves post as Tottenham boss amid Premier League relegation fears

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Spurs have announced the decision to part ways with the Croatian after just seven games in charge

Tottenham have parted ways with Igor Tudor
Tottenham have parted ways with Igor Tudor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham boss Igor Tudor has left the club, it has been announced.

The Croatian won just one game of his seven in charge at the helm and leaves Spurs dangling precariously above the Premier League's relegation places by just a point.

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Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham after just SEVEN games in charge

Igor Tudor, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks dejected after Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid (not pictured) scores his team&#039;s fifth goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg match between Atletico de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on March 10, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

It's been a disastrous tenure in North London for Igor Tudor (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

His appointment was met with mixed feelings following Thomas Frank's departure, especially given that he had never managed in England, let alone the Premier League, previously.

Tudor leaves after winning just one game of his seven, against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and off the back of an embarrassing 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Following the defeat to Forest it was announced that Tudor's father, Mario, also recently passed away, and Tudor did not complete any post-match duties following the defeat against Forest.

Forest DISMANTLE Spurs! | Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Nottingham Forest | Premier League Highlights - YouTube Forest DISMANTLE Spurs! | Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Nottingham Forest | Premier League Highlights - YouTube
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In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur said: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

"Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

"We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

"An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course."

Roberto De Zerbi looks on ahead of Brighton&#039;s Premier League game against Aston Villa in May 2024.

Roberto De Zerbi has previous Premier League experience with Brighton and Hove Albion (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Zerbi has emerged as the early favourite with the bookmakers to take over, and the Italian enjoyed a solid spell with