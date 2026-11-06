Friday Football Quiz, episode 140: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Would you like another FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz? Then you're in luck!

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 139

It's another Friday. Can you believe it? It must be time for another Friday Football Quiz. Can you answer all of these football trivia questions?

It couldn't be simpler. There are 20 questions in all and the Friday Football Quiz doesn't have a time limit. Let's 'ave it.

FourFourTwo has more football quizzes than a sensible person could manage in a lifetime and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Once you've taught this week's Friday Football Quiz a lesson, crack on with these.

We've got loads to enjoy for fans of Premier League quizzes and we've picked out a couple of our favourites for this Friday. The new Premier League Years Picture Quiz is perfect for trivia masters who work in the visual realm. If you get into the high scores on that one, try this on for size: Can you name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season?

As a mark of respect to the best footballer in the world, we have a new golden ball quiz. It has a new winner this year, but can you name all the other players who have collected the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year?

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Do you know your European club competitions? Let's find out. First, can you name every team playing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season? How about every team ever to have played in the Champions League since 1992-93 excluding play-offs and qualifiers?

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