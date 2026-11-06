Quickfire Quiz 240: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Let's kick off a new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. It's a simple format: 90 seconds is the time limit and 10 trivia questions are the name of the game.

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. First up, can you smash this quiz about Coventry City in the Premier League? There's a bit of a gap in the middle due to 25 years outside the top division but nineties knowledge is a must.

Jack Rudoni is leading the way for the Sky Blues at the moment but they're only included one of these three quizzes. Can you remember the top goalscorer of all 20 Premier League teams in 1996-97, in 2006-07, and in 2016-17?

To test your knowledge of football at various levels, we want you to name every title sponsor of the EFL Trophy in its history and also to name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season.

Can you answer all the questions in our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds? It's not for fans with no experience of riding the rails and spending their Saturday afternoons in all manner of stadiums and cities from Carlisle to Colchester.

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Lastly for now, can you name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match? We're including matches that both knocked them out or gave them a bloody nose in the group stage, so there are a bunch to name and happy memories galore to revisit.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!