Newcastle United sell-on clause latest as Elliot Anderson Manchester City move expected to reach £100m
As the summer transfer window approaches, the Premier League's definitive move of the summer could prove to be Elliot Anderson’s anticipated £100m switch to Manchester City
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
For Nottingham Forest, the move would represent a 185% profit on a player signed just two years ago, whilst Manchester City would land one of English football's best up-and-coming midfielders.
For Newcastle United, however, the deal serves as a painful reminder of their 2024 PSR panic.
But could there be a silver lining to Anderson's expected Manchester City move?