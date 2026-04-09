Newcastle United sell-on clause latest as Elliot Anderson Manchester City move expected to reach £100m

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As the summer transfer window approaches, the Premier League's definitive move of the summer could prove to be Elliot Anderson’s anticipated £100m switch to Manchester City

Nottingham Forest&#039;s Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Nottingham Forest, the move would represent a 185% profit on a player signed just two years ago, whilst Manchester City would land one of English football's best up-and-coming midfielders.

For Newcastle United, however, the deal serves as a painful reminder of their 2024 PSR panic.