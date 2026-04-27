Arsenal report: Victor Osimhen will cost Gunners £200m but club finances mean deal is affordable

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Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly initiated formal contact regarding a summer move for Victor Osimhen

TURIN, ITALY, FEBRUARY 25: Victor Osimhen, of Galatasaray, greets fans at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 play-off second leg match between Juventus and Galatasaray at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on February 25, 2026. (Photo by Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Victor Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)