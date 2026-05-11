Manchester City stadium decision labelled a 'robbery' as club receive flak from rivals

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Manchester City will host the prestigious FA Youth Cup Final at their 6,000-capacity Joie Stadium instead of the Etihad Stadium

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 03: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) General view inside the stadium prior to the Barclays Women&amp;apos;s Super League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Joie Stadium on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Manchester City's Joie Academy Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)