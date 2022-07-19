The new Manchester City away kit has dropped – and it's inspired by a piece of Citizen history.

City are no strangers to Milan-like stripes of black and white but this is the first time that Puma has produced such a shirt for them since becoming their kit manufacturer. And just to be a little different, these stripes are diagonal – a little like Crystal Palace's home shirt last season.

After a classic-inspired home shirt that dropped a few weeks back, Erling Haaland is involved in some of the photoshoots for this one, as City are currently touring the United States with their new No.9.

Premier League shirts are now getting released thick and fast, along with European shirts and World Cup shirts, following the full release of every Women's Euro 2022 jersey, too.

Still though, retro shirts are the primary influence – with this one inspired by vintage City tops of the past. These stripes go back as far as 1969, when City beat Leicester to win the FA Cup. The club also won the 1970 League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup during this period, too, wearing red and black.

"Incomplete" stripes are a big theme for Puma kits in 2022, too. Borussia Dortmund have black stripes down their shirt for this season that are cut out around the sponsor, while AC Milan, naturally, have a black and red striped kit similar to City's – though their vertical stripes stop just before the top of the shirt.

These stripes have been used in several City shirts since the golden period of 1969 and 1970. In 2011's FA Cup Third Round replay against Leicester City, in fact, the Manchester City team posed in the exact same kit they wore against the Foxes in the '69 Cup final – as a tribute to former player Neil Young who has been diagnosed with cancer.

So what do you think? One of the best kits of 2022 – or not a patch on some of the other red and black shirts that City have worn?

