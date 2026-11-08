How to watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels as seventh-tier side eye FA Cup shock

Watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County for free in an FA Cup 2026/27 First Round tie featuring two teams separated by four divisions. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wanderers are aiming to continue their FA Cup fairy-tale after reaching the First Round Proper for the first time in their 166-year history.

The Isthmian League Premier Division outfit could hardly have asked for a better draw, as League One high-fliers Stockport County - who start the weekend 112 places above the Wands in the pyramid - visit Flamingo Park.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County in the FA Cup 2026/27 First Round online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County for free?

Yes! UK viewers can watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County live and for free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

You must be a UK resident and have a valid TV licence to access BBC iPlayer. If you do, just sign up online and you're good to go!

Watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County for FREE on BBC iPlayer The BBC will show two matches from each round on a non-exclusive basis, up until the semi-finals, where they will show one game, followed by the final. Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County is one of the selected First Round fixtures.

Outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your free Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County from anywhere

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How to watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County in the UK

As mentioned above, Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County will be shown live and for free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max will also broadcast the game, with coverage on TNT Sports 3. Kick-off is at 2:15pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your TNT Sports stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County on TNT Sports TNT Sports will show a minimum of 47 fixtures in the FA Cup 2026/27, including Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County in the US

Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County is live on ESPN Select in the US, with kick-off at 9:15am ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual ESPN Select stream with a VPN.

Watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County on ESPN Select ESPN is the exclusive US rights-holder for the 2026/27 FA Cup, with every game available to stream live through ESPN Select. A subscription costs £13.99/month, while ESPN Unlimited will give you access to the main ESPN networks for $31.99/month.

Can I watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County in Australia?

Stan Sport holds the rights for the FA Cup Down Under, but won't show Cray Wanderers vs Stockport.

UK resident in Australia? Watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County on BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County: Preview

Cray Wanderers' First Round tie against Stockport County is what the FA Cup is all about, as the seventh-tier side host a team who start the weekend 112 places above them in the English pyramid.

The South East London club have already played seven games in this season's competition, having needed replays to progress through three of their four qualifying round ties. They beat Bedford Town on penalties in the previous round to reach the First Round Proper for the first time in their 166-year history.

It has already been an unforgettable campaign for the Wands, who sit 18th in the Isthmian League Premier Division - although their cup run means they have as many as seven games in hand on some of the teams above them.

Their 2,500-capacity Flamingo Park home will be in high spirits for the visit of Stockport, as they eye what would surely be the greatest result in their history.

SEE ALSO How to watch FA Cup 2026/27

County play the role of villains in this cup fairy-tale and if they are at their best they should progress with little fuss. The Hatters are second in League One, having finished third in each of the past two seasons, and look set to challenge for promotion again.

Stockport manager Jimmy McNulty is unlikely to underestimate Cray, having spent the last three seasons managing Rochdale in the National League before moving on in the summer.

Similarly, Hatters fans will know not to be complacent after a six-year spell in National League North - just one league above their opponents - between 2013 and 2019.

Stockport boast several top League One players, including Oliver Norwood, Lewis Bate and Kyle Wootton, although it remains to be seen if McNulty rests his stars with promotion the priority this season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Cray Wanderers 0-3 Stockport County

This promises to be a great occasion for Wanderers, but County should have more than enough quality to progress.