Best Manchester City retro shirts 2022: The best Man City classic football shirts ever

The best Manchester City retro shirts come from a very different era. Man City weren't always good – but they always had classic football shirts.

Often, too, retro shirts are the best football shirts for sale online. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – there are plenty of choices for Citizens.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…

1. Manchester City 1969 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Black and red was a popular change colour scheme for Manchester City back in the day – and the 1969 effort is a classic.

Buy the shirt from Toffs (opens in new tab)

2. Manchester City 1972 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

A centred, round badge and matching collar. It's a design for the ages and it still holds up today.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)

3. Manchester City 1989 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

No one did texture in their shirts like City did in the early 90s. This one in particular is one of Umbro's highlights.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)

4. Manchester City 1989 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

When the blue side of Manchester… reimagined red. Well, burgundy – it's still beautiful.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)

5. Manchester City 1992 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

The Brother sponsor is iconic and the pattern is lovely – what's not to love?

Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)

6. Manchester City 1994 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

An anniversary shirt from the mid-90s, you're a massive Citizen if this is your fave. There have been remakes since but nothing beats the Score Draw version.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)

7. Manchester City 1999 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Famously worn by Raheem Sterling, no less, on a cover of FourFourTwo magazine, this particular neon number has gone down in Eastlands history.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)

8. Manchester City 1999 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The Eidos sponsor is something else, isn't it? These ones float around Ebay if you're looking for one…

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

9. Manchester City 2001 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The rings around the shoulders and the darker blue make the early noughties City kits particularly distinctive – and this is one of their best efforts.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

10. Manchester City 2012 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The shirt that Aguero scored that goal in. The Argentine arguably turned an ordinary jersey into a collector's item.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)