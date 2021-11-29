Ballon d'Or 2021 full results: the final rankings

The Ballon d'Or 2021 full results are being revealed in Paris this evening, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Jorginho battling it out for the title of best men's footballer in the world.

A shortlist of 30 players is drawn up, with votes cast by football experts across the globe.

France Football, the organisers of the award, has been drip-feeding the first results before the reveal of the top 10.

All of the English players nominated have already been placed, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling ranked highest, at 15th. Mason Mount finished 19th, Harry Kane at 23rd and Phil Foden 25th.

Premier League footballers N'golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have all secured top 10 finishes – though Ronaldo is apparently not attending the ceremony tonight, suggesting he may know that he's not the winner.

If you're looking to watch the Ballon d'Or or see the full list of nominations, you can find it all here.

Ballon d'Or 2021 full results

29=. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

29=. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

26=. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

26=. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

26=. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

25. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

24. Pedri (Barcelona)

23. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

21=. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

21=. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

20. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

19. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

18. Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

17. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

16. Neymar (PSG)

15. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

14. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

13. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

12. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

11. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

10

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.



Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 50% as part of our Black Friday offer.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans