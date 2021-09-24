Brentford squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

After some near misses, Brentford’s persistence paid off as they beat Swansea City 2-0 in the play-off final to reach the Premier League.

The Bees were promoted to the Championship in 2014 and finished in the top half of the table every year since, qualifying for the play-offs on three separate occasions.

A year ago, they lost 2-1 in the final to Fulham, with all of the goals coming in extra time.

They showed great resilience to recover from that devastating setback at Wembley and deliver the promotion that supporters had been dreaming of.

At one stage, Brentford briefly topped the Championship following a 21-game unbeaten run, but they couldn’t keep pace with Norwich City and Watford in the final weeks of the season.

But, this time, they managed to successfully navigate their way through the play-offs and are looking forward to their first top-flight campaign since 1947.

David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos and Bryan Mbuemo were amongst the stars of Thomas Frank’s promotion-winning team, who are renowned for their entertaining style of football.

They scored 76 goals during the regular season, more than anyone else in the Championship, and boasted the division’s most prolific player in Ivan Toney.

The former Peterborough United striker was in unstoppable form for his new club and will be keen to prove his credentials against the best defenders in the country.

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alvaro Fernandez

Defenders: Mads Roerslev, Dominic Thompson, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Julian Jeanvier, Luka Racic, Kristoffer Ajer

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Jan Zamburek, Frank Onyeka, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Bidstrup, Josh Dasilva, Saman Ghoddos

Forwards: Sergi Canos, Joel Valencia, Tariqe Fosu, Halil Dervisoglu, Ivan Toney, Marcus Forss, Bryan Mbuemo

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

FPL Tips and tricks for FPL this season