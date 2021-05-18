Who are the Euro all time top scorers?

Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to move clear in the Euro all time top scorers list at Euro 2020.

Ronaldo helped Portugal triumph at Euro 2016, scoring three goals as Fernando Santos’s side won the tournament in France.

Portugal are looking to defend their crown this summer, when Ronaldo is expected to move clear at the top of the charts of Euro all time top scorers.

The Juventus forward is currently tied in first place with France legend Michel Platini, with both players having scored nine goals at European Championships.

Platini’s entire haul came at Euro 1984, as the attacking midfielder inspired France to glory on home soil.

Ronaldo scored two goals at Euro 2004, when hosts Portugal were beaten in the final by Greece.

He added another goal to his Euro tally in 2008, before scoring three times at Euro 2012 as Portugal reached the semi-finals.

In third place on the list of Euro all time top scorers is former England striker Alan Shearer.

He finished as top scorer at Euro 1996 with five goals, as England reached the semi-finals.

Shearer scored twice at Euro 2000 but was unable to prevent his country crashing out at the group stage.

Seven players sit joint-fourth in the Euro all time top scorers chart with six goals apiece: Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Portugal’s Nuno Gomes, England’s Wayne Rooney, France duo Antoine Griezmann and Thierry Henry, and Netherlands pair Ruud van Nistelrooy and Patrick Kluivert.

Of those players, only France forward Griezmann will have the chance to score his seventh Euro goal at this summer’s tournament.

The Euro 2020 action gets under way on June 11, when Italy meet Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Ronaldo and Portugal begin the defence of their crown against Hungary on June 15.