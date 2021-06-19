Euro 2020 – Who is Phil Foden's wife and does he have kids?

Phil Foden is hoping to inspire England to glory at this summer's European Championship.

The Manchester City youngster came in the tournament off the back of a successful season at club level.

Foden established himself as a key member of Pep Guardiola's team at the Etihad Stadium.

He won the Premier League title and the League Cup with his boyhood club, as well as reaching the Champions League final.

He is a regular starter for England too, and has featured in the XI for both of his country's Euro 2020 games so far.

Foden will be supported in his efforts this summer by his girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke.

The pair are childhood sweethearts and are in a long-term relationship. They have one child together: a boy called Ronnie who was born in 2019.

“I was there for the birth," Foden told Manchester City's official website. "I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened.

“I’m not one for crying in front of people. I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment."

Foden and Cooke announced in April that they have a second child on the way.

And the England star says having a son has helped him put football into perspective.

"If you have a bad game or a bad session, you’re disappointed, but now I think about the bigger picture," he said.

“I go home and see him smiling, so there’s more important things than worrying about one bad session. You look at things in a different way when you’ve got a kid."

Foden was involved as England stuttered to a 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday.

Gareth Southgate's side are not yet guaranteed a place in the round of 16, but a tally of four points should be enough to take them through.