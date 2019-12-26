FIFA 20: 10 overpowered full-backs to sign on FUT for under 50k coins

Just like real-life, attacking full-backs are a hugely important part of any squad on FIFA 20. Considering it’s easy to run out of attacking options on, especially when your opponent employs the drop-back tactical set-up which is how teams 'park the bus' in EA's football sim, you'll want all the help you get in the final third.

That's where the game's overpowered full-backs come in. You'll want to make the most of the space they can exploit and the pace they provide, but which players are the right ones for your squad?

Well, that's where we come in. Here’s a look at 10 full-backs who cost under 50k coins and are capable of introducing a new dynamic to your attack, while also keeping things tight in defence. As a head's up, all prices listed below are for the PS4 version of FUT.

Nelson Semedo

Price:10.5k

Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo has a great combination of In-game stats that allow him to perform well on the virtual pitch. The Portuguese right-back boasts 92 pace and 88 agility, allowing him to out-run and dribble past defenders whilst making overlapping runs.

To get the most out of him, use the Shadow chemistry style, which gives a tidy pace boost that maxes out his sprint speed and acceleration at 99 each. The Shadow chemistry style also improves his overall defensive stat by nine points, thus giving him an overall defensive rating of 86.

Marcos Acuna (IF)

Price: 27.5k

Sporting CP’s Acuna received an In-form upgrade as part of the TOTW 5 squad, which makes it a strong addition to most squads. Acuna’s IF card went a bit under the radar due to the fact that he doesn’t play in a top-five league, despite being a linkable card chemistry-wise, as he's Argentinian.

IF Acuna is by far one of the best-rounded cards on the game at the moment, as the Argentine left-back’s card boasts 87 dribbling, 87 physicality, 85 passing, 86 shot power and 80 pace.

A Shadow chemistry style would give his pace a significant +12 boost, thus allowing him to keep up with the fastest players on the game. Acuna’s card has risen from 17k to 27.5k recently, so people are starting to clock onto the LB's value.

Jordi Alba

Price: 35k

Jordi Alba was one of the most used left-backs on FIFA 19, due to being one of the best in that position in La Liga, and this year’s iteration of the game is no different.

With 89 agility, 85 balance and 90 pace, Alba is a force to be reckoned with when making his way into your opponent’s half of the pitch. The Barcelona man is also quite good at thwarting incoming attacks thanks to his interception and sliding tackle stats: both are rated 83 without a chemistry style, which, in itself shows just how good Alba really is. With a UCL Road to the Final card for Alba now available, his base card is getting cheaper, which is handy if you're looking for a solid addition to your team.

Kyle Walker

Price: 24.5k

Walker’s base card is incredibly overpowered on its own, but with an Anchor chemistry style, the Manchester City man performs like an icon on FIFA 20.

The Anchor chemistry style boosts his pace from 91 to 96, his overall defensive stat from 81 to 89, and his physicality from 81 to 85 – making him one of the hardest full-backs to get past on the game. His TOTW 8 card, which boasts some massive stats but costs 300k, has also helped his base card start to drop in price.

Denzel Dumfries (UEL Live Card)

Price: 12k

Dumfries was popular among the FIFA community back in FIFA 19, as his TOTS card was featured in official FIFA eSport tournaments.

This year though, Dumfries' UEL Live card will have players on the edge of their seats. The live card means that the Dutchman will receive upgrades throughout the course of FIFA 20 based on PSV’s progress in the Europa League.

At the moment his card possesses 89 physicality and 84 pace - but should his club go well in Europe, Dumfries’ card will improve tremendously. For less than 15k, that makes one of the best value for money cards in the game.

Andrew Robertson

Price: 25k

Liverpool’s Robertson, just like in real life, will make an instant impact once you add him to your Ultimate Team.

With a Shadow chemistry style, the Scot possesses 97 pace, 92 interceptions and a defensive awareness rating of 91. Great at going forward, great at defending, he's arguably the best Premier League LB.

Alex Sandro

Price: 25k

There aren’t many players capable of going toe-to-toe with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on FIFA, with both players boasting considerable strength, However, pit them against Alex Sandro in a 1v1 situation, and the Brazilian is more than likely to come out on top.

Boasting 95 pace and 90 defending with a Shadow chemistry style, Sandro performs like an icon on the left flank. He’s stronger than his stats suggests and always seems to find a way to win aerial duels against players taller than him. His FUT item has been this way since FIFA 19, so it’s no surprise that Sandro remains a popular option among FIFA players.

Alex Telles

Price: 7k

Telles is a more affordable alternative to Sandro. The Porto left-back stands at 5ft 11in and is capable of engaging in physical battles thanks to his aggression stat – rated 78 without a chemistry style.

Telles’s usefulness is evident in the attacking third: the Brazilian defender is able to whip in accurate crosses thanks to his 89-rated crossing stat that introduces a new dynamic to both your attack and defence.

Ferland Mendy

Price: 13.5k

Ferland Mendy's move to Real Madrid in real-life is mirrored by his abilities on the virtual pitch.

The Frenchman boasts a four-star skill rating and five-star weak foot, plus 89 pace and 80 agility. A Shadow chemistry style would give Mendy 98 pace, making him more overpowered than he already is.

Marcelo

Price: 13k

Marcelo is the only defender in-game who has a five-star skill rating, making him something of a special player. If you enjoy skilling – and who doesn't? – you’ll definitely love having the Brazilian on your team; he also has incredible dribbling stats, none of which are rated less than 85.

A Shadow chem style would give Marcelo enough pace (93) to run down the flanks without getting caught, before making use of his dribbling abilities to go past players and open up space for a shot or cut-back.

