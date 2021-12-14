FIFA 22 Career Mode: The 10 best strikers to sign by potential

FIFA 22 Career Mode is as much about the players who will shine for you in years to come as it is about the ones who can light up your team right away.

And when it comes for tips on who to sign, it's hard not to get carried away with the gems of the future and the players who will develop into bigger stars years in advance.

Strikers are particularly important to secure ahead of time, too - here are the top 10 you can buy.

10. Jonathan David

(Image credit: PA)

Lille frontman Jonathan David is attracting attention from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. The Canadian has been likened to Roberto Firmino and Wayne Rooney - and if you take on this technical wizard in FIFA 22, he's only set to improve.

David is rated 78 and will improve to an 86 rating overall. With a five-star weak foot, he'll be perfect wherever you use him.

9. Karim Adeyemi

Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has stepped into the void that Patson Daka left and fired goals in like he's been doing it for years. The youngster could well be Bayern-bound and he's great fun to use in FIFA.

72-rated, Adeyemi will quickly reach 86. With four-star skills, he's well worth the hype.

8. Benjamin Sesko

(Image credit: Getty)

Adeyemi's teammate at Salzburg, Benjamin Sesko is one of the biggest growers in the game. He started off rated at 68 but will increase up to 86 overall.

An extremely well-rounded player, Sesko is just 18 at the start of FIFA 22, giving him plenty of time to evolve into the super goal-getter you need. With a three-star weak foot too, he's going to be solid wherever the ball lands to him in the area.

7. Dane Scarlett

One of the most promising young stars of Tottenham Hotspur's academy, Dane Scarlett is just 17 at the start of FIFA 22's Career Mode and ready to be groomed into a future Harry Kane.

The youngster begins life as a 63-rated youngster, rising to 86 over time. Pacy, technical and with an extremely high ceiling, he fits in at any club - though beware, as Spurs won't let him leave on the cheap.

6. Goncalo Ramos

(Image credit: Getty)

The talent factory of Benfica is never-ending, with Goncalo Ramos tipped for big things next. In the pecking order behind other starlet Darwin Nunez, Ramos blossoms into quite the complete striker on FIFA 22.

The 20-year-old reaches a rating of 86 and with a four-star weak foot, he's going to be absolutely phenomenal in the game in a couple of seasons time. Buy him now before you're priced out.

5. Moise Kean

(Image credit: PA)

Juventus star and former Everton wonderkid Moise Kean is still, unbelievably, just 21. Not only is the striker very experienced for his years though, you can slot him into your line-up right now and he's probably not going to let you down.

Given that he rises to become 87-rated in FIFA 22, there's even more incentive to take him on. He's had a few false dawns in his career but he looked excellent for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

4. Adam Hlozek

Sparta Prague star Adam Hlozek shouldn't cost the Earth. He starts the game as a 76-rated 19-year-old - but over time he can develop into a polished striker for any top side.

Hlozek will reach a rating of 87. The Czech has a four-star weak foot too and three-star skill moves.

3. Giacomo Raspadori

With a five-star weak foot and the potential to grow by 14 points, Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori might just be the best find on Career Mode this season.

The 21-year-old is affordable for most top sides and his four-star skill moves aren't to be sniffed at either. The Italian gets to a rating of 88 - making him world-class in a few years.

2. Joao Felix

(Image credit: PA)

It's not exactly much of a secret to tell you that Joao Felix is blooming brilliant. In FIFA 22, however, he's something else.

The Atletico Madrid frontman starts Career Mode rated 83, with five-star skills and a four-star weak foot. That on its own would be more than enough - but he actually improves further to become a 91-rated beast up front.

His versatility, too, is another reason to buy him. Pity Atleti aren't gonna be lowballed for this gem.

1. Erling Haaland

(Image credit: Getty)

Who else?

If this is the first time you've ever heard of Erling Haaland, firstly where have you been? But secondly, sign him at all costs. He's 21, rated 88 on the game, devilishly quick and his finishing is just effortless. He's really fun to play with.

Yet he improves by another five points over his career and gets even better. Defenders ain't ready for it...

