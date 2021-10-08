Trending

FIFA 22: Every 5-star skill player in the game

We've rounded up all the five-star skillers you're going to want to play with in FIFA 22...

FIFA 22 is out - and the world is getting to grips with the five-star skill players of the game. These are the stars who are capable of the flair and tricks to bamboozle your opponents. 

The usual suspects are listed in the five-star skills category this time - with a number of Icon cards and even Silver cards with the heightened abilities. There are no Bronze cards with five-star skills this time around. 

Any player with an asterisk denotes that they are a new addition as a five-star skiller

Gold

Gold five-star skill players
PlayerPositionRating
1
Cristiano RonaldoST91
2
Neymar JrLW91
3
Kylian MbappeST91
4
Angel Di MariaRW87
5
Jadon SanchoRM87
6
Paul PogbaCM87
7
ThiagoCM86
8
Riyad MahrezRW86
9
Roberto FirminoCF85
10
Memphis DepayCF85
11
Marcus RashfordLM85
12
Hakim ZiyechRW84
13
Zlatan IbrahimovicST84
14
Josip Ilicic *ST84
15
Joao FelixCF83
16
Juan CuadradoRB83
17
Ousemane DembeleRW83
18
Philippe CoutinhoCAM82
19
Jesus Corona *RM82
20
Wilfred ZahaLF82
21
Martin OdegaardCAM82
22
NaniLW81
23
MarlosCAM81
24
Vinicius JuniorLW80
25
MarceloLB80
26
Eduardo SalvioRM80
27
David NeresRW79
28
Antony *RW79
29
Xherdan ShaqiriRM79
30
Allan Saint-MaximinLM79
31
Gelson MartinsRM78
32
Ricardo Quaresma *RW77
33
Coronado *CAM76
34
Amine HaritLM75
35
Ignacio PiattiLW75
36
Ricardo CenturionRW75
37
Luciano AcostaCAM75
38
Cesinha *CAM75
39
Silas WamangitukaST75

Silver

Silver five-star skill players
PlayerPositionRating
1
Alexandru MaximCAM74
2
Marcelino MorenoCM74
3
HernaniRM74
4
Jorge CarrascalCAM73
5
Rayan CherkiCAM73
6
Modou Barrow *CAM71
7
Chanathip Songkrasin
CF71
8
Aiden McGeadyLM70
9
Negueba *CAM69
10
IlsinhoRM67
11
Gary Mackay-StevenRM67

Heroes

Heroes five-star skill players
PlayerPositionRating
1David Ginola *LM89

Icons

Icons five-star skill players
PlqyerPositionRating
1
PeleCAM/CF91, 95, 98
2
Diego MaradonaCAM91, 95, 97
3
Ronaldo NazarioST94, 96
4
Zinedine ZidaneCM/CAM91, 94, 96
5
GarrinchaRW90, 92, 94
6
RonaldinhoCAM/LW89, 91, 94
7
Johan CruyffCF89, 91, 94
8
Eric CantonaCF89, 90, 88
9
Roberto BaggioCAM/CF89, 91, 93
10
Andrea PirloCM88, 90, 92
11
KakaCAM87, 89, 91
12
Juan Roman RiquelmeCAM87, 89, 91
13
Jay-Jay OkochaRM/CAM85, 87, 90

