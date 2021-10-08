FIFA 22: Every 5-star skill player in the game
We've rounded up all the five-star skillers you're going to want to play with in FIFA 22...
FIFA 22 is out - and the world is getting to grips with the five-star skill players of the game. These are the stars who are capable of the flair and tricks to bamboozle your opponents.
The usual suspects are listed in the five-star skills category this time - with a number of Icon cards and even Silver cards with the heightened abilities. There are no Bronze cards with five-star skills this time around.
Any player with an asterisk denotes that they are a new addition as a five-star skiller
Gold
|Player
|Position
|Rating
1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|ST
|91
2
|Neymar Jr
|LW
|91
3
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|91
4
|Angel Di Maria
|RW
|87
5
|Jadon Sancho
|RM
|87
6
|Paul Pogba
|CM
|87
7
|Thiago
|CM
|86
8
|Riyad Mahrez
|RW
|86
9
|Roberto Firmino
|CF
|85
10
|Memphis Depay
|CF
|85
11
|Marcus Rashford
|LM
|85
12
|Hakim Ziyech
|RW
|84
13
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|ST
|84
14
|Josip Ilicic *
|ST
|84
15
|Joao Felix
|CF
|83
16
|Juan Cuadrado
|RB
|83
17
|Ousemane Dembele
|RW
|83
18
|Philippe Coutinho
|CAM
|82
19
|Jesus Corona *
|RM
|82
20
|Wilfred Zaha
|LF
|82
21
|Martin Odegaard
|CAM
|82
22
|Nani
|LW
|81
23
|Marlos
|CAM
|81
24
|Vinicius Junior
|LW
|80
25
|Marcelo
|LB
|80
26
|Eduardo Salvio
|RM
|80
27
|David Neres
|RW
|79
28
|Antony *
|RW
|79
29
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|RM
|79
30
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|LM
|79
31
|Gelson Martins
|RM
|78
32
|Ricardo Quaresma *
|RW
|77
33
|Coronado *
|CAM
|76
34
|Amine Harit
|LM
|75
35
|Ignacio Piatti
|LW
|75
36
|Ricardo Centurion
|RW
|75
37
|Luciano Acosta
|CAM
|75
38
|Cesinha *
|CAM
|75
39
|Silas Wamangituka
|ST
|75
Silver
|Player
|Position
|Rating
1
|Alexandru Maxim
|CAM
|74
2
|Marcelino Moreno
|CM
|74
3
|Hernani
|RM
|74
4
|Jorge Carrascal
|CAM
|73
5
|Rayan Cherki
|CAM
|73
6
|Modou Barrow *
|CAM
|71
7
Chanathip Songkrasin
|CF
|71
8
|Aiden McGeady
|LM
|70
9
|Negueba *
|CAM
|69
10
|Ilsinho
|RM
|67
11
|Gary Mackay-Steven
|RM
|67
Heroes
|Player
|Position
|Rating
|1
|David Ginola *
|LM
|89
Icons
|Plqyer
|Position
|Rating
1
|Pele
|CAM/CF
|91, 95, 98
2
|Diego Maradona
|CAM
|91, 95, 97
3
|Ronaldo Nazario
|ST
|94, 96
4
|Zinedine Zidane
|CM/CAM
|91, 94, 96
5
|Garrincha
|RW
|90, 92, 94
6
|Ronaldinho
|CAM/LW
|89, 91, 94
7
|Johan Cruyff
|CF
|89, 91, 94
8
|Eric Cantona
|CF
|89, 90, 88
9
|Roberto Baggio
|CAM/CF
|89, 91, 93
10
|Andrea Pirlo
|CM
|88, 90, 92
11
|Kaka
|CAM
|87, 89, 91
12
|Juan Roman Riquelme
|CAM
|87, 89, 91
13
|Jay-Jay Okocha
|RM/CAM
|85, 87, 90
