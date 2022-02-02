Quiz! Can you name every club Eric Cantona scored against in the Premier League?
We're looking for every side stung by King Eric during his time in the greatest league on Earth
Seven minutes on the clock, 70 goals to guess.
30 years ago, Eric Cantona came to the Premier League. And it was never to be the same again.
This little island embraced that charismatic Frenchman, his fire and his grace, his brilliance and roughness and his uniqueness. Cantona changed what English football stood for.
And it wasn't just how he was one of a kind – he was an incredible footballer, too.
He scored 70 goals in the Premier League but can you tell us who against?
CANTONA WEEK
