Quiz! Can you name every club Marcus Rashford has scored against?
He's magic you know - and he's the man of the moment - but who's Our Marcus scored against?
Ten minutes on the clock, 41 teams to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - especially if they support United.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of the most valuable 20 players on Earth?
He burst onto the scene a wiry teenager, scoring in practically every debut he made. Now, he's a household name.
Marcus Rashford has come into form like never before this season. Whether he's a winger or a striker, he has an eye for the big occasion. Not just on the pitch, either - he's campaigning to make poverty a thing of the past, too. What a man.
It seems hard to believe that he's just 22 - he's already been around for years and he's grabbed goals against a number of big, big teams. We just want you to name them.
Can you remember every club he's netted against - in the league, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Champions League?
While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!
NOW READ
CONOR POPE Is a European Super League really going to happen?
ARSENAL Why isn't Mesut Ozil playing for Arsenal? 5 possible reasons for his exclusion
FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.