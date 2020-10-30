Quiz! Can you name every club Marcus Rashford has scored against?

Ten minutes on the clock, 41 teams to guess.

He burst onto the scene a wiry teenager, scoring in practically every debut he made. Now, he's a household name.

Marcus Rashford has come into form like never before this season. Whether he's a winger or a striker, he has an eye for the big occasion. Not just on the pitch, either - he's campaigning to make poverty a thing of the past, too. What a man.

It seems hard to believe that he's just 22 - he's already been around for years and he's grabbed goals against a number of big, big teams. We just want you to name them.

Can you remember every club he's netted against - in the league, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Champions League?

