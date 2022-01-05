Quiz! Can you name the biggest winter signings in Europe's top five leagues?

Ten minutes on the clock, 50 clubs to guess.

It's an awkward window, in January.

No one really wants to do their major business in the winter. If the summer is like your big weekly shop at a major supermarket, shopping in January is akin to popping into a corner shop for a tin of beans or some tomatoes that you might have realised you needed.

But that doesn't stop football clubs in Europe's top five leagues spending megabucks on players. Well, what does stop them?

The list of top winter signings is an interesting one. There are panic buys, emergency transfers to help the side kick on and even stars who they couldn't quite tempt the summer before. Can you name them all?

