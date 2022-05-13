Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea and Liverpool line-ups from 2012 FA Cup final?

You have six minutes to guess 26 players.

Chelsea and Liverpool are two of the most successful clubs ever in the FA Cup – and in 2012, the pair of them met in the showpiece.

The pair had never met in a final before but Chelsea could go level with Liverpool's seven trophies if the Blues beat the Reds. Sure enough, that's exactly what happened.

Of course, we won't tell you who scored – but it's safe to say that since, this competition has been associated a lot more with the west Londoners than the Merseysiders. Chelsea are now in their third successive final – while Liverpool are in their first for 10 years.

It was a long time ago now… but who played in this one?

