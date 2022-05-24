Quiz! Can you name these domestic trophy winners in Europe's top leagues this season?
By Mark White published
The season's over now – so who took the spoils?
Four minutes on the clock, 24 clubs to guess.
The season is finally over for most clubs.
With the trophies of the campaign having been dished out, we now look forward to what lies ahead. A summer of transfer rumours, the Women's Euros, the Nations League and… well, next season.
That's the comforting thing about football. If you team isn't on today's quiz, there's always next year.
We've got eight nations for you to guess the big prize winners. How many can you recall?
