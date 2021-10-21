Quiz! Can you guess who wore these 10 shirts?
It's today's picture quiz - and we're looking for the club behind the threads
10 questions to guess here - no time limit!
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
The occasional fan will tell you that it doesn't matter what their team wears on the pitch, so long as they win.
Those fans are missing out on a lot. There's a culture behind football shirts, a mythology and lineage. There are designs that stick in your head forever - these are more than shirts, they're icons and memories.
So we wondered about how many shirts you remember...
We've picked out 10 from ClassicFootballShirts.co.uk - can you tell us who wore them?
