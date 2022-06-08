Quiz! Can you match 50 players to the city or town that they were born in?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club in the Premier League and Football League 2022/23? (opens in new tab)

In 1957, Alfredo Di Stefano, the Argentinian genius who had come to define Real Madrid, made his first appearance for Spain.

Di Stefano was born and brought up in the city of Buenos Aires, some 12 hours away from his adopted city of Madrid. In fact, ADS had already played for Argentina internationally… but switched allegiances.

Rules were a little laxer back then. In fact, the original Galactico had even played for Colombia, too. His Blancos teammate Ferenc Puskas – the most famous footballer to have ever come from Hungary and still the nation's all-time scorer – even joined his mate to play for Spain at the 1962 World Cup.

Things have tightened up since but there are still a fair few instances of players being born places that you wouldn't expect. Will any of our 50 catch you out? We've thrown a few decoys in for good measure…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every European city with 50,000+ capacity football stadium?

Quiz! Can you name every player in the Nike Secret Tournament advert?

Quiz! Can you name which club these brands and logos sponsored the shirt of? (opens in new tab)