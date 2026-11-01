Pre-Match Poser no.51: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

What do Erling Haaland, Robert Pires, Jamie Vardy – and actually, Roque Santa Cruz – all have in common?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Which nation is missing from this list? Spain, Barbados, Paraguay, Austria, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Honduras and Ivory Coast…



A. England. These are the nationalities of every player in Wigan Athletic’s 2013 FA Cup final win – we just needed Callum McManaman and Ben Watson’s England.

While you're trying to pick the bones out of this week's pre-match poser, we have many more quizzes to keep the brain ticking over, courtesy of Kwizly.

It was a big week for the Ballon d'Or, at least for fans of England, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and a list of four loan teams that will be burned into the minds of quizzers forever. But can you name every player to have won the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year?

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The best player in the world cut his teeth in the Premier League of course, but will he crop up in our Premier League Years Picture Quiz? We've picked out some of our favourite famous Premier League moments. All you need to do is identify which season they occurred in – we'll give you the photographs to help.

Do you know your Premier League marksmen? This one will stretch your expertise but it's definitely possible to get them all. Can you name the top goalscorer of all 20 Premier League teams in the 2016-17 season?

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We're keen on crosswords too. If you are in the same boat, try your luck with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 76, where you'll find clues on journeymen, Wembley, absolute screamers and much more.

Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis and then join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.