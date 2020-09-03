Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest Manchester City signings of the Abu Dhabi Group era?

Ten minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Almost 12 years ago – on September 1, 2008, to be exact – Thaksin Shinawatra officially agreed to sell Manchester City to the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Since that day, Manchester City have been splashing the cash with the best of them. There have been many hits (as we can see from their team right now), a few spectacular flops, and full-backs. Lots and lots of full-backs.

Considering their big-spender status, however, it’s mildly surprising that a January 2018 transfer worth “only” £63m is City’s all-time record signing. Thrifty!

Now it’s time to name that player, plus the 49 others, who make up City’s biggest buys of the Abu Dhabi era (but not before, we hasten to add).

