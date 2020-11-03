Quiz! Can you name every club in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

Four minutes on the clock, 23 clubs to guess.

The FA Women's Premier League National Division began in 1991 - a whole year before football was invented in 1992. But it's 10 years this year since the FA Women's Super League was established.

16 clubs applied for the eight positions in the newly-formed top tier of women's football in this country. For the first two seasons, there was no relegation. The WSL used play over the summer, too, but reverted to a similar format to the Premier League in 2016.

The league has seen a lot of changes, with a Championship tier eventually replacing the old National Division below that elite tier. Perhaps the most significant was in 2017-18, when the league became fully professional.

How many of the WSL and Championship sides do you think you could name, though?

