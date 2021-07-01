Quiz! Can you name every country to host a World Cup, European Championship and Copa America?

10 minutes on the clock, 130 nations to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo - after you're done, challenge your pals to see how their brains size up against yours...

Want to bet on Euro 2020? Sign up to Bet365 now and get up to £100 in Bet Credits

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every city to host a World Cup final?

Hosting an international tournament is an absolute honour, isn't it? OK, so this year is a little different...

But usually, it's pure paradise. A nation transforms itself to accommodate the world at its shores for three or four weeks, as different cultures drape your country in their colours and stumbles out of its bars legless after late-night shootouts.

It's not just the Euros either - the World Cup and Copa America are pretty big deals for hosts as well. So we thought we'd include them today.

There's some crossover between hosts - and we've included every host of the Euro 2020 tournament. Let's see how many you can name...

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?