Quiz! Can you name every El Clasico scorer since 2000?

10 minutes on the clock, 189 players to guess - though many appear multiple times...

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every British team to play in a European final?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

El Clasico isn't what it used to be.

At the peak of this fixture, it was a clash of ideologies as much as cultures. The Galacticos on one side, tiki-taka on the other. The club that buys the biggest and the best against the club who makes them.

Arguably the two greatest footballers of all time stood on opposite sides of the divide. You're either one side or the other in this eternal war.

Since 2000, the best players on Earth have taken part in this titanic grudge match. But can you tell us who's scored in Real Madrid vs Barcelona fixtures?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?

Quiz! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?

Quiz! Can you name every men's national football team in the world?