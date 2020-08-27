Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager of the month since 2015?

Five minutes on the clock, 45 managers to guess.

Jurgen Klopp was recently named the Manager of the Season for last year.

Well, when you amass 99 points along the way and shatter records left, right and centre, it's hardly surprising. But not all achievements are that grand. Not all managers are reaching for the stars when it comes to their club.

Some bosses have smaller aims and the Manager of the Month award reflects that. Guiding a midtable side through a tricky patch of fixtures; managing to beat the drop; scoring for fun while delivering the points. They're all good reasons to be named as the best gaffer of that particular timeframe.

With September fast approaching, we're looking back over the last five years in the next five minutes. How many of these sterling jobs can you recall?

