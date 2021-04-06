Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid in the 2008/09 Champions League?

Ahead of tonight's Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, we’re asking you to name the line-ups of these two famous clubs from that game 12 years ago.

Eight minutes are on the clock, and please tell us your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and then challenge some pals. Good luck!

Liverpool have experienced some incredible European nights down the years, especially against Spanish opposition.

And while the last meeting with Real Madrid – 2018's 3-1 Champions League final defeat – may leave a sour taste in the mouth, they've had better times against the same team to look back on fondly.

In 2008/09, Liverpool Rafa Benitez’s men destroyed the mighty Los Blancos 4-0.

Liverpool already held a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Bernabeu, so you don’t need to be Rachel Riley to calculate that it ended in a 5-0 aggregate win for the Reds, and progress to the quarter-finals.

It’s a happy time for Liverpool fans to recall – particularly as the two sides meet at the same stage of this year's competition. History will repeat itself, surely?

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

ALSO READ You never know with Liverpool: can the Reds win the Champions League?

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com