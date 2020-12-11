Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Champions League final in 2016?

Six minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League group winner since 2010/11?

With Barcelona stuttering early on in the title race this season, this could well be a La Liga season decided by the head-to-head record between the capital clubs.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are no strangers to silverware and as recently as 2016, they battled for the most prestigious prize of all. With European glory on the line, it took a penalty shootout to send the Champions League title to the Bernabeu.

Both managers are in the same jobs - though Zinedine Zidane took a sabbatical for a bit. Many of the same players are still there and as ever, the rivalry is as fierce as ever.

Kick-off in the Madrid derby is from 8pm on LaLigaTV this Saturday. It's not one to be missed.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RICHARD JOLLY Is crossing a dead art? How swinging it in became the hallmark of uncreative sides

FOOTBALL HERITAGE Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

SOCIAL MEDIA Which footballer did you pretend to be in the playground? FourFourTwo readers have their say