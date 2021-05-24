Slovakia Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Slovakia Euro 2020 group will begin with two matches on June 14.

As the name implies, Euro 2020 was supposed to be held last year, but UEFA delayed it until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pan-continental competition, which will take place in 11 different cities around Europe, starts with a game between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Slovakia

Slovakia will be looking to match their best ever European Championship performance by reaching the last 16 this summer.

The Falcons made their debut at the Euros as an independent nation last time out, and they did more than just make up the numbers in France. A win, a draw and a loss in the group stage was enough to see Slovakia reach the knockout phase, where they were comfortably beaten by Germany.

Another appearance in the round of 16 would no doubt be considered a success by manager Stefan Tarkovic, who took charge last year.

Slovakia only finished third in a competitive Euro 2020 qualifying group, but they booked a spot at the tournament via the Nations League play-offs.

A penalty shoot-out was required for them to overcome the Republic of Ireland in the semi-finals, before Slovakia beat Northern Ireland 2-1 after extra time.

Tarkovic’s side will kick-start their Euro 2020 campaign against Poland in Saint Petersburg on June 14.

They will remain in the same city for a clash with Sweden four days later, before concluding the group phase against Spain in Seville on June 23.

A top-two finish could be a tough ask, but Slovakia will be targeting one of the best third-place finisher positions at a minimum.