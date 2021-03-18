Slovakia Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Slovakia Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Stefan Tarkovic has chosen an experienced squad for fixtures against Cyprus, Malta and Russia. For these qualifiers, however, the Falcons will be without talismanic midfielder Marek Hamsic, who is injured.

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.



Due to COVID-19 isolation regulation, Hertha Berlin agreed to release Peter Pekarik for an initial match against Cyprus only, while Jakub Holubek was nominated to the national team at a later date due to the possible unavailability of Milan Skriniar.

In Petarik, Martin Dubravka, Dusan Kuciak, Tomas Hubocan, Juraj Kucka, Vladimir Weiss, Robert Mak, Jan Gregus and Michal Duris, Slovakia have considerable core of players over 30 in the squad. This is an extremely experienced selection, even without captain Marek Hamsik in the side.

In terms of fresh call-ups, Jakub Hromada could win his very first cap for Slovakia this month. He is the only uncapped player in the squad, though Tomas Suslov and David Strelec are both teenagers.

Aside from Hamsik, 36-year-old Martin Skrtel is the most high-profile Slovakian not in this squad. Former Liverpool centre-back Skrtel is currently club-less but was called up for the international against Czech Republic last year as an alternate pick due to COVID. The defender, who has won 104 caps for his country, is not on the list this time around.

