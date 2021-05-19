Euro 2020 odds: Who will win Euro 2020? These are the favourites

Looking for the best Euro 2020 odds? Debate over who will win Euro 2020 is already in full swing and is only going to grow louder over the coming weeks. Maybe you're involved in an office sweepstake and want to find out how likely it is you bag the prize? Well, FFT is here to help you make sense of things.

Below, we've listed the Euro 2020 favourites in order of how likely they are to win (according to the bookmakers), and explained why they're considered one of the better sides.

Euro 2020 odds: England (5/1)

Yes, England are the favourites to win Euro 2020. You can get them at odds of 5/1 to end *pulls face in order to do maths*... 55 years of hurt!

While some are pouring scorn on England's chances of winning - the Three Lions have been among the favourites for every tournament since 1966, after all - there are a genuine few reasons for optimism this time.

A fantastic performance at the 2018 World Cup, which saw England reach the semi-finals; a young and exciting team of technical players; and the fact most of the competition, including the latter stages, will be played on home soil.

That England are odds-on to face either France, Portugal or Germany in the second round doesn't seemed to have dampened the bookies' spirits.

It's (probably not!) coming home...

Euro 2020 odds: France (5/1)

Everyone not planning on painting a St. George's cross on their face thinks France will probably win. This is reflected in the bookies making them joint-favourites at 5/1.

France are the reigning world champions, having lifted the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and a winning mentality can be crucial to success at major tournaments.

They also, simply, have the best team, with the most talented players and more depth than anyone else. In Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane, they have five performers of world class quality, and they'll also be strengthened by the return of Karim Benzema, who will play for his country again after five years in the wilderness.

France are so good their second best XI could probably have a fair crack at winning this summer.

Euro 2020 odds: Belgium (6/1)

Belgium have been among the favourites to win major competitions for the past 10 years or so, and this summer is no different. A price of 6/1 reflects this.

A much-lauded "golden generation" - including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne - have so far achieved diddly squat, however. Though they have proved capable of beating the big boys in tournaments gone by, as their 2-1 quarter-final win over Brazil in 2018 proved.

De Bruyne and Lukaku have taken their games to greater heights since then, but the form and fitness of Eden Hazard, and an ageing defence, could be cause for concern.

Euro 2020 odds: Germany (7/1)

Germany's pedigree at international tournaments means they're among the favourites again this summer. Though, in truth, they've never looked so vulnerable, and 7/1 seems overly generous.

Coach Jogi Low has already agreed to step down after the tournament, having presided over an awful run of form since the humiliating exit at the 2018 World Cup. Their defence is substandard and they lack a proper goalscoring striker. The midfield remains fierce, however, and they have the pace to play on the counter attack.

They may face England in the round of 16, and you wouldn't bet against them winning that game on historical evidence alone.

Euro 2020 odds: Spain (7/1)

Ten years ago, Spain were still the world's most feared international side. Their tiki-taka tactics and strength in depth suffocated all in their path. They've let things slide since then, however, and are merely considered dark horses at 7/1.

Sergio Ramos - a 35-year-old veteran of those trophy-landed days - is the current side's leading scorer, despite being a centre-back. Alvaro Morata is the only other member of the squad to have double figures for goals.

They still have genuine quality in the squad, but too many are the wrong age - either way over 30 or still wet behind the ears. On their day, they could pull off an upset against anyone, though winning the competition will be a tall order.

Euro 2020 odds: Portugal (8/1)

Portugal's odds of 8/1 indicate that they have only an outside chance of winning the competition, yet the current squad is arguably stronger than the team that lifted the trophy in 2016.

Bruno Fernandes, Bernado Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota were not part of that title-winning side; each has been a leading Premier League performer over the past season.

Portugal's longer odds can be attributed to Cristiano Ronaldo's decline over the past five years. The all-time joint-top Euros scorer is 36 now, and while he is still banging them in for Juventus, he is less mobile than he used to be. Pepe, at 38, also represents a former key player now past his best. Some of the younger stars may have to step up and take more responsibility from these legendary older stars.

Euro 2020 odds: Italy (11/1)

The Italians have always been a far better World Cup team than a Euros team. They've won the former four times and the latter just the once, back in 1968. Their odds of 11/1 suggest they may struggle to double that tally this summer.

The Azzurri have an ageing squad, with key defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci 36 and 34 respectively. They also lack a potent goalscorer, with Ciro Immobile far less productive for the national side as he is for Lazio. Their status as the seventh-best team in a 24-team tournament is probably about right.

Euro 2020 odds: Netherlands (12/1)

The Flying Dutchman are considered outsiders at 12/1, yet are still considered leagues ahead of the rest of the competition (the next "likeliest" winners, Croatia and Denmark, are both priced at 28/1).

The Dutch are solid and experienced, but will be seriously impacted by the loss of captain Virgil van Dijk - comfortably the world's finest centre-back when fit. Without the Liverpool powerhouse, who confirmed his withdrawal in May, they look far more vulnerable at the back.

There is genuine quality in the team, with Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay all players of real class, but they may be let down by a pretty lacklustre supporting cast.

